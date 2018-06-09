Traffic signs: New Jersey and not New Jersey
As New Jersey residents, we are always on the move.
So many roads. So much congestion and confusion.
Needless to say, we are surrounded by road signs.
I don't know about you, but sometimes, it feels like...
...there are signs that tell us to watch for signs.
Some traffic signs are "so Jersey."
You'll never see a "circle" sign in another state. The traffic circle is a Jersey thing.
The Somerville, Flemington and the Pennington Circle(s) come to mind.
And, sadly, there are less of them, with the loss of the Marlton Circle (and Olga's Diner).
Then, there's the road sign that you will never see in New Jersey:
I saw this "snowmobile crossing" sign just outside of Eagle River, Wisconsin in my travels last winter.
And, just to prove that I was there...
...it's not a great picture of me...but, what do you want? It was 5 degrees, and that's not taking the wind chill into account.
What road/traffic signs have you seen that you will only find in New Jersey?
In your travels, what signs have you seen that tell you that you are clearly NOT in New Jersey?
Hey, New Jersey, "here's your sign" (or not).
I'm challenging YOU.
Please share.