As the legislature and the Governor rush to legalize recreational marijuana, they are desperate to convince you of the tax revenue windfall. Problem is there is no way legal pot will do anything except add a drop in the bucket of cash needed to fix the state budget.

In 2016 after sales topped one billion in Colorado, the state saw a revenue of about $150 million . Given the NJ budget of about $35 billion, even in the best case that we have a record first year, it's still less than a half of a percent of the total. Not to mention the added cost to law enforcement with an increase in crashes and the impact on kids .

I had a great conversation with former Lt. Gov Kim Guadagno this morning on this issue and her suggestion was that if revenue is the reason, why not go a step further and legalize prostitution?

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: