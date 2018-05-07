Legislature will investigate NJEA after ‘outrageous’ videos

TRENTON — A high-level source close to Senate President Steve Sweeney tells New Jersey 101.5 that Sweeney on Monday will announce joint legislative hearings into the conduct of NJEA local union representatives.

According to a source close to Sweeney who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Sweeney is deeply disturbed by the "outrageous behavior" seen in recent videos released by Project Veritas showing the union presidents in Hamilton (Mercer) and Union City describing how they would protect teachers from allegations of wrongdoing.

David Perry, president of the Hamilton (Mercer) Teachers Education Association, and Kathleen Valencia, president of the Union City Education Association, were suspended by their respective districts hours after the videos in which they appeared were released last week.

Valencia is seen and heard on one video telling an undercover agent for Veritas that she is aware of a district teacher who was accused of having sex with a student but who will not be charged with a crime because there's no proof.

She also held up a file she purported to be that of a teacher she helped, who was accused of having sex with an underage student.

The Union City video was released a day after Perry was seen on another undercover Veritas video saying that the union will "bend the truth" to help even "the worst people."

The NJEA endorsed Sweeney's opponent in last November, Republican Fran Grenier, and spent an estimated $10 to $12 million on his campaign.

