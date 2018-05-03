NJ union president on video: Sex with a student … Don’t worry!

UNION CITY — Another New Jersey local teacher's union president was caught on video discussing how the union can protect teachers accused of wrongdoing.

In the second video released in as many days by conservative activist group Project Veritas, Union City Education Association President Kathleen Valencia appears to suggest that a teacher cover up and not admit injuring a student.

Valencia is seen and heard on the video telling an undercover agent for Veritas that she is aware of a district teacher who was accused of having sex with a student but who will not be charged with a crime because there's no proof.

The Union City video was released a day after the teachers union president for the Hamilton school district in Mercer County was seen on another undercover Veritas video saying that the union will "bend the truth" to help even "the worst people."

Dr. Scott Rocco, the Hamilton schools superintendent, later called Perry's comments "inappropriate and unacceptable" and said he took unspecified "immediate action." He would not confirm reports that Perry was suspended.

In the Union City video, it appears Valencia believes that the undercover agent is the sister of a teacher in the district who the agent said pushed and injured a student.

In an effort to assure the agent that her brother would come out of the situation unscathed, Valencia holds ups a file she said contained information about a Union City teacher who had sex with a student and whispers, "you're not going to jail."

"You know what this whole file is about? It's about whether or not they get to keep their pension....is he going to jail? No," Valencia says. "How come? Because the child’s not pressing charges. There’s no proof.”

Valencia talked about protecting a teacher from allegations of hitting a student and the steps she would take.

“I’m going to get your brother a lawyer. Your brother’s not going to admit anything happened. The only witness is the scumbag kid… he’s got a record," Valencia said. She advised her “[The teacher’s] not going to admit anything happened… Keep his f**king mouth shut."

Valencia said that the teacher would not even be reprimanded.

"Did the kid’s parent come in? No? Nothing happened… There’s no video? Nothing happened… [The teacher] is fine.”

During an on-air interview Thursday morning with New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, a New Jersey native, called upon the NJEA to release the name of the accused Union City teacher.

"We want to know the name of this teacher who had sex with a teenager. It may be statutory rape, we don't know. It's certainly against the laws and the rules of the NJEA," O'Keefe said.

NJBA spokesman Steve Baker did not immediately return a request for comment about the Union City video on Thursday. But in a written response to the Hamilton video a day earlier, he said the NJEA's "unfailing advocacy for students and public schools" will not be dissuaded by the video produced by an organization he accused of having "a history of using dishonest and illegal tactics to fabricate false stories."

O'Keefe denies that Project Veritas edits footage in their videos to slant the perspective.

"When it comes to Veritas, first we're ridiculed, then we're attacked, and then the truth becomes self evident," O'Keefe told Spadea.

Nicholas Evangelista, a spokesman for Project Veritas, declined a request from New Jersey 101 to view raw footage from their interviews with Perry or with Valencia.

“Generally, we do not release our raw video to protect the identities and methods of our undercover journalists. In the same vein, newspapers like The New York Times and the Washington Post do not disclose their notes and anonymous sources to protect the security of the individuals they speak to," Evangelista wrote in an email.

Messages for Union City school superintendent Silvia Correa Abbato were not immediately returned Thursday morning.