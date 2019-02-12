Superintendent raps school closing announcement

Move over Childish Gambino. You ain't got nuthin' on Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar. She collaborated with her daughter Kristina and hip-hop singer and friend Eric "Badlands" Booker to come up with a video she posted to Twitter to announce a snow day.

The singing and the lyrics are all her. So when she sings, "I really don't like winter, it's not my favorite season, just a skinny little woman, you know I just be freezin'," it's from the heart.

It's not the first time school officials have gotten creative to announce closures due to inclement weather. I remember writing about Oxford Central elementary school principal who's done it so often he could make a greatest hits .

More from New Jersey 101.5