Singing snow day principal strikes again

Do you remember last year we told you about the principal who got so bored with doing the same dull pre-recorded announcements sent to parents’ phones about school closures that he decided to spice things up a bit? Bob Magnuson at Oxford Central Elementary was featured in NJAdvanceMedia stories about his parody renditions of Billy Joel’s “Piano Man”, Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”, and Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence”. This year’s blizzard brought him back to the limelight. See the full story here. The synopsis is he’s now added Peter Gabriel’s “Solsbury Hill” to his repertoire with reworked lyrics.

“Climbin’ up on Old Dutch Hill,

I could see the snow plow lights,

the wind was blowin’ time stood still,

we could see the snow bomb plight,

the snow was blowin’ swirlin’ around,

and kids were sleeping in their town…”

Whenever Mr. Magnuson retires I feel awful for his replacement. Whoever takes that job will never be able to compare when it comes to snow days.

