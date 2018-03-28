SpeakingMillennial…actually macaroni

You never know what you're gonna get on the podcast. This is especially true when I open up the morning show to a food contest, podcast recording and special guests. The first annual "Mac and Cheese Day" was as huge success. My co-hosts Jessica and Jay joined me on the air Wednesday to discuss the podcast and the special clip at the end of the awarding of the trophy.....yes it was a $0.79 box of elbow macaroni. Here's Jay's take:

Written by: Jay Black

You say "Mac and Cheese" and I hear "food of the gods." I don't think it's overstatement to say that if Zeus, Ra, and Vishnu were having a late-evening meeting, it's Mac and Cheese they'd be ordering for dinner.

So that's why today I'm pleased to announce the first part of our epic two-part Mac and Cheese Day podcast. You heard the results on the air with Bill, but now you can do a deep dive into the subtle machinations that took place behind the scenes. It's like seeing into the smoke-filled back room of a political party's candidate selection process, but with much greater stakes. Mac-and-Cheese-sized stakes!

Be sure to check it out. And, as always, please subscribe, rate, and review us on iTunes so that you'll never miss another earth-shaking podcast again (or PART TWO of Mac and Cheese Day, which will be dropping next week!)

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: