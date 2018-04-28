So excited to be part of the big weekend at the 2018 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival. Stay updated here with all the action as we are constantly updating our photo gallery and videos from the festival.

Tom Donovan, president and publisher of Gannett's Asbury Park Press, board member of the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival and the Asbury Park Music Foundation, joined by Denis Gallagher, the founder, chairman and CEO of Student Transportation Inc., and filmmaker from Charliewood Pictures stopped by the big show. They talked about their incredible work creating their mobile recording studio buses for aspiring musicians in underserved communities.

Justin Kreutzmann son of the legendary drummer from The Grateful Dead Bill Kreutzmann stopped by to talk about growing up filming his father's band and the premiere of his film Long Strange Trip at this year's Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

