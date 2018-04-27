2018 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival — Your Guide

The weekend we've all been waiting for is finally here! It's the 4th annual Asbury Park Music and Film Festival and it's going to be big!

The festival runs all weekend as films, live performances, and panel discussions take over the "city where music lives." I'll be broadcasting my show LIVE Saturday and Sunday, Apr. 28 & 29, inside Convention Hall from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm., but that's just to kick off each day of the festival. See my other post for a full schedule of events and the ones I plan on attending.

Highlights include an evening with New Jersey legend Danny DeVito, world premiere movies like Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors, screenings of the Grammy award nominated film Long Strange Trip, and musical performances from Sublime with Rome, Wyclef Jean, Govt. Mule, and Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir.

To make sure you stay up to date, download our app and turn on notifications. We will be posting everything as it unfolds and sending out notifications to tune in when guests stop by the big show. Get our latest traffic and weather on the app. Plus if you're attending you can be part of our celebrity photo contest. Snap a pic of a celeb and send it to us in the NJ 101.5 app and you could win $200 in gift cards to Joe Leone's Italian Specialties. You never know who you'll run into during this big weekend.

There will also be a free trolley service running all weekend, stopping at Press Plaza on Cookman Ave., the Casino on Ocean Ave., The Stone Pony, Convention Hall and the Asbury Hotel on Kingsley Avenue. It will run Friday: 6:00 pm. to midnight. Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 3:00 pm. If you see it and need a ride you can flag it down and the driver will pick you up if it's safe to do so.

If all that wasn't enough to get you excited, it's all for a good cause! As always this festival benefits the under served children in Asbury Park by providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities. Specifically, funds raised through the APMFF will support three programs including Hope Academy, The Hip Hop Institute, and the Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit APMFF.org.