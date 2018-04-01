Asbury Park Music and Film Festival — 2018 Lineup

Get ready for a big weekend of films, live performances and panel discussions. It's the fourth annual Asbury Park Music and Film Festival and it's going to be another huge year!

Highlights include an evening with New Jersey legend Danny DeVito, world premiere movies like Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors, screenings of the Grammy award nominated film Long Strange Trip, and musical performances from Sublime with Rome, Wyclef Jean, Govt. Mule, and Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir, just to name a few.

Plus Big Joe will be broadcasting his show LIVE Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am - 3:00 pm from inside Convention Hall. He'll be playing Jersey's Favorite Hits and interviewing this year's film festival celebrities as we get ready for what each night of the festival has to offer. You never know who will stop by when you're in Asbury Park!

Below is a schedule of what's going on at this year's festival, starting Thursday, April 26. The events below in bold are the ones Big Joe is a part of or planning to attend. Visit APMFF.org to get your tickets and passes. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Thursday, April 26 - Built to Spill - 7:00 pm - House of Independents



Friday, April 27 - World Premiere of Stay Human Performance with Michael Franti - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre

- World Premiere of Stay Human Performance with Michael Franti - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre Friday, April 27 - Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir - 7:00 pm - The Stone Pony

Friday, April 27 - Dentist, Beams Sharkmuffin - 8:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Dentist, Beams Sharkmuffin - 8:00 pm - The Wonder Bar Friday, April 27 - North Mississippi Allstars - 8:00 pm - House of Independents



Saturday, April 28 - Asbury Park Music & Film Festival Presents: Break On Thru - 12:00 pm - House of Independents

- Asbury Park Music & Film Festival Presents: Break On Thru - 12:00 pm - House of Independents Saturday, April 28 - Jersey Storytellers Project: Music, Movies & Me - 12:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Jersey Storytellers Project: Music, Movies & Me - 12:00 pm - The Wonder Bar Saturday, April 28 - Women in Entertainment - 1:30 pm - The Wonder Bar

- Women in Entertainment - 1:30 pm - The Wonder Bar Saturday, April 28 - An Evening with Danny DeVito - 6:00 pm - The Paramount Theatre

Saturday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome - 7:30 pm - Convention Hall

- Sublime with Rome - 7:30 pm - Convention Hall Saturday, April 28 - Hip Hop Guitarist Wyclef Jean / Culture Crew / Lakehouse Music Kids - 8:00 pm - The Stone Pony

Saturday, April 28 - Low Cut Connie - 8:30 pm - The Wonder Bar



Sunday, April 29 - History of Asbury Park Music - 11:30 am - The Wonder Bar

- History of Asbury Park Music - 11:30 am - The Wonder Bar Sunday, April 29 - Dylan Archives III - 12:00 pm - House of Independents

- Dylan Archives III - 12:00 pm - House of Independents Sunday, April 29 - Long Strange Trip - 1:45 pm - House of Independents

- Long Strange Trip - 1:45 pm - House of Independents Sunday, April 29 - Kitchen Dwellers & Dark City Strings - 3:00 pm - The Wonder Bar

Sunday, April 29 - Gov't Mule & Tangiers Blues Band - 6:30 pm - The Paramount Theatre

Video from the 2016 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival: