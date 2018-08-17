Record fundraising night for American Cancer Society

When it comes to charities, you know that I'm all about action over awareness. Two groups that really embrace that idea are Weichert, Realtors and the American Cancer Society.

For the past five or six years I've been honored to participate in an annual fundraising event at Fiddlers Elbow Country Club in Bedminster. The event is hosted by my former colleagues at Weichert, Realtors. I spent a decade and a half working with some of the nicest and most professional people in New Jersey.

Every year at their annual golf outing, thousands of dollars are raised for the American Cancer Society. Thursday night, they hit a record number bringing in $200,000 that goes directly to research that has saved lives over the years.

What a job my friend and ten year cancer survivor Laura Metro did to make this event the best one yet.

The total they've raised over the past 18 events has now topped $1.4 million. Last year, I was joined by my podcast co-host Jessica Gibson when we topped $100,000.

She missed this year for her honeymoon, but will be back with me, Laura and the rest of the crew for the 19th annual event next summer. It's a fun event and for me, always great to see my former colleagues.

Special thanks to Kerri Whetzel from the American Cancer Society inspiring everyone with her strength and focus and not a dry eye in the house after the powerful presentation from cancer survivor Amanda Forthafel who inspired the room with her story about her personal struggle and journey overcoming the odds and beating the deadly disease while losing her husband to a stroke right after her diagnosis.

We're certainly looking forward to next year and breaking another fundraising goal. Thanks to everyone who donated and thanks to the Weichert family for continuing to host this important event.

