Proud widow continues late husband’s community tradition

Velvet Poveromo joined me on the morning show Monday to talk about her late husband Charlie's tradition of helping local workers and first responders stay cool outside on crazy hot weather days.

Charlie passed away in March of this year. For the past eight years, Velvet explained he would make sure that during the summer, he would have a cooler with cold water available for anyone working outside that needed a refresher. It all started when he came to the aid of a sanitation worker who was suffering in the heat.

We had a great conversation about how much support she's now getting on social media and how "Charlie's Cooler" is catching on in other states. Here's a look at the conversation I had with her on Chasing News last week.

If you want to help, you can find Velvet on Facebook HERE.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: