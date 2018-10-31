NJ’s candy champion is…

Last year's Flavorful 4 saw a matchup between Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and New Jersey's own M&M's. That's where M&M's season ended while Reese's went on to win the championship. This year M&M's met Reese's again in the final. Would the Jersey loyal stand up to the Pennsylvania legend?

No.

Reese's repeats! In a landslide victory Reese's Peanut Butter Cups was crowned NJ101.5 listeners' favorite Halloween candy by a vote of 60.56% to 39.44% . M&M's never once had the lead in this two day vote.

Are Reese's really that good? The perennial candy corn so synonymous with Halloween was blown out in the first round. Same for marshmallow Peeps. Two years in a row Reese's has clobbered all comers. Sure you can eat them in fancy, different ways. Go around the circumference. Try to eat a hole through the center first. Sure you can even chill them in the fridge. But are they that good?

For a few years now other polls try to convince New Jersey that its favorite candy is Skittles. Sorry, but I'm not tastin' that rainbow either. Maybe it's just my New Jersey pride getting in the way of celebrating this Hershey owned candy. Yes, I really thought M&M's had a chance this year. Silly me. Well rest assured, if you're handing out Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for Halloween this year, you've gone with a winner.

