Vote here for Jersey’s best candy

So it all comes down to this.

Last year's Sweets 16 candy poll saw Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and M&M's advance to meet up in the Flavorful 4. Reese's stopped M&M's to move on to the championship round and won it over Kit Kat.

This year, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and M&M's meet again, but this time for the title. Will Flavorful 4 history repeat itself in the championship round? Or will we declare a new favorite Jersey Halloween candy? If you're wondering stats, Reese's beat M&M's last year 60.88% to 39.12%. But that was Flav 4 and this is for the title; that was then and this is now.

How did they get here? In the last round M&M's beat Twix 64% to 36% to advance and Reese's destroyed Take Five 86% to 14% to return to the finals.

This is sort of a regional battle as Reese's is owned by Hershey which is of course headquartered in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile M&M's are a product of Mars which started here in New Jersey. Could this be the next Giants/Eagles rivalry?

The polls are now open and will close on Halloween at 12 noon. May the best candy win!

