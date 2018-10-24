Millions of pounds of taquitos recalled over contaminated onions

A Texas company announced it is recalling more than two million pounds of meat and poultry taquitos may have been contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The recall was announced after Ruiz Food Products learned that the diced onions used in some of their products was being recalled, according to the USDA. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions as a result of eating the products, but the USDA said anyone experiencing issues possibly connected to the taquitos should contact their doctors immediately.

The products being recalled include:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The recalled products have establishment numbers 17523A or P-17523, or P-45694, and were shipped nationwide, according to the USDA. Anyone who may have bought these products and still has them in their fridge or freezer is encouraged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, muscle aches, headache, and confusion among others, the USDA said. This is the second recall this week involving possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination. The USDA announced earlier that Buddy's Kitchen, Inc. was recalling more than 200,000 pounds of products including pork and chicken.

These are only the latest recalls of food potentially contaminated with salmonella. A total of 92 people 29 states were infected by a strain of Salmonella, according to the CDC. Out of that total nine cases were reported in New Jersey.

The CDC also issued an alert about Honey Smacks cereal , which has been in effect since June. As of last month 130 people in 36 states became ill after eating the cereal. The CDC said five cases have been reported in New Jersey.

