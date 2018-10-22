Salmonella risk leads to massive meat recall

A Minnesota company that ships various meat products to New Jersey announced it is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of meat due to possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination, the United States Department of Agriculture announced.

Buddy's Kitchen, Inc. is recalling pork and chicken products made over the past year, according to the USDA. The products in question have an establishment number of P-4226 on the USDA inspection mark, and were also shipped to locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company became aware of the possible problem after it was notified that some of the vegetables may have been exposed to Salmonella and Listeria.

While there have been no adverse reactions to people eating these products, the USDA said Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. People who eat food contaminated with Listeria can have similar symptoms, as well as muscle aches, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

The recalled products include:

7.95-lb. bulk cases containing 16 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Bulk Pack),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/15/18 and 05/09/18, and case code 70578.

11.02-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 04/30/18 and 07/09/18, and case code 70658.

9.52-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Chicken Chorizo & Montamore Scramble,” with lot codes 10/30/17, 11/04/17, 12/05/17, 12/19/17, 01/16/18, 02/22/18 and 04/24/18, and case code 70630.

9.75-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “PANCETTA STYLE CRUMBLE & SMOKED FONTINA SCRAMBLE,” with lot codes 10/19/17, 10/31/17, 11/20/17, 12/04/17, 01/03/18, 01/10/18, 02/12/18, 02/27/18, 03/30/18, 04/09/18, 05/07/18, 05/29/18, 06/13/18, 07/09/18, 08/06/18 and 09/07/18, and case code 70620.

11.93-lb. bulk cases containing 24 pieces of “Provolone and Roasted Peppers Omelet with Sicilian Potatoes & Italian Chicken Sausage (Pop-Put),” with lot codes 01/02/18, 01/05/18, 01/15/18, 01/25/18, 04/30/18, 05/08/18, 05/09/18, 05/16/18, 05/17/18, 05/24/18, 05/31/18, 07/24/18, 08/01/18, 08/06/18, 08/27/18, 09/05/18, 09/18/18 and 10/09/18, and case code 70577.

Anyone who has purchased any of these products is encouraged to not consume them, and they should be immediately thrown away or returned to the store they were bought from. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness connected to consuming any of these products should contact their healthcare provider.

This is only the latest recall of food potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A total of 92 people 29 states were infected by a strain of Salmonella, according to the CDC. Out of that total nine cases were reported in New Jersey.

The CDC also issued an alert about Honey Smacks cereal , which has been in effect since June. As of last month 130 people in 36 states became ill after eating the cereal. The CDC said five cases have been reported in New Jersey.

