Drug-resistant Salmonella outbreak hits New Jersey

WASHINGTON — Ninety-two people in 29 states have been infected with a multi-drug strain of Salmonella.

The strain has been found in pet food, raw chicken products, and live chickens, according to the CDC, but no common supplier has been found. The CDC suspects that the strain being present in live chickens could be indicative of a widespread problem in the chicken industry, and has shared this information with representatives of it.

The CDC said nine of the cases were reported in New Jersey. Twenty-one people nationwide have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC used the outbreak to remind consumers to always handle raw chicken carefully, and to cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning.

A number of products this year have been reported to have caused Salmonella across the country, including Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, Goldfish snack crackers, and Ritz crackers. Over 206 million eggs were recalled in April by an Indiana farm because of potential Salmonella poisoning.

According to the CDC, most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

It affects children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age, and people with weakened immune systems the most.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: