Lobster n’ waffles weird? Listeners say ‘Hold my beer’

I never took to the chicken and waffles craze. Never even tried them. The old adage "how do you know you don't like it unless you tried" is not something I believe in. Example. Motor oil and pepper. I know I'm not going to like that.

Now comes Red Lobster with a rather ballsy move . Lobster and waffles. They're trying out this new food combo as part of their Lobsterfest menu. This is not an ad. Quite the opposite. I can't imagine too many things that would go together less.

It features buttermilk-battered and fried lobster tail served on top of a waffle made with that same mix they use in their Cheddar Bay biscuits. Then, like this wasn't weird enough, they pour maple syrup all over it. Lobster with syrup. I give up.

I brought this up on Wednesday's show and listeners felt they could outdo Red Lobster for creative weirdness. Here's some of the strange food combinations we heard.

Kevin called to say he once ran out of sauce so he tried ketchup on top of his spaghetti. Says it was a major fail.

But Todd said a peanut butter and cheese sandwich has its place. Any certain kind of cheese? Yes. Has to be yellow American.

Anthony came up with the invention of a tuna hot dog. Yes he was high at the time.

Here's a great one. Greg invented carbonated milk with one of those soda stream machines as a twelve year old boy. The results? Awful.

John wanted a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but was out of jelly. He substituted mayonnaise. He says it was surprisingly awesome and eats it to this day. Especially around 4:20 in the afternoon.

Tom has tried tuna and roast beef sandwiches. Bill and I agreed this sounded repugnant.

Peter called to say his family used to make white bread soaked in condensed milk. Said it was a good snack as the condensed milk was super sweet and would soak into the bread. This brought to mind the childhood horror of seeing my father once a week take slices of white bread, slather them with way too much margarine, throw them in a bowl and pour condensed milk all over it, then throw a pile of kidney beans on top. It was like something a zoo animal might eat.

Scott loves peanut butter on salami.

Dan says unsalted butter in coffee is a thing.

Tina called in with sausage on toast dunked in mayonnaise. What is it about the addition of mayonnaise that can make most things disgusting?

I'd say after some of these calls lobster and waffles aren't looking so bad.

