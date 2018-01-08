Judi shares a new comfort food recipe — Black Bean Quinoa Burgers!
I know, I know. When you think of comfort to do usually think of soups, meets, and hearty foods that really stick to your ribs.
During the recent snowstorm I did spend some time in the kitchen whipping up some of those. But then I got tired of stuffing mine and my families faces with fattening foods so I decided to come up with something filling and satisfying it’s still healthy and yummy.
Try these homemade black bean and quinoa burgers. I made about a dozen and they devoured them in 10 minutes.
Ingredients:
- Coconut or olive oil for cooking
- ½ cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 orange bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed, finely chopped (optional, for those who like the “heat”)
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 cup packed spinach, chopped
- 1½ cups cooked black beans, drained, or 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup oat flour (ground-up rolled oats)or almond flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375F. Lightly grease a baking sheet.
- To cook quinoa, heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a small saucepan over medium heat.
- Rinse quinoa in a small mesh strainer.
- Once oil is hot, add quinoa to the saucepan and stir.
- Cook for 1-2 minutes until lightly toasted.
- Add 1 cup water; turn the heat to high.
- Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 13-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Once hot, add chopped onion; let it cook for a few minutes, stirring often.
- Add bell pepper, jalapeño (if using,)and garlic; cook until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes.
- Add the spinach and stir immediately, letting it wilt slightly. Turn the heat off.
- In a large bowl, add black beans; mash with a fork, leaving some texture.
- Add cooked quinoa, sautéed vegetables, salt, paprika, cumin, pepper, and mix until combined, then add oat or almond flour
- Form 10-12 patties depending on desired size. Place on baking sheet; bake for 20 minutes, flip, then bake for 25-30 more minutes, until browned and crispy.
- Serve on a whole-wheat hamburger bun with guacamole, barbecue sauce, ranch dressing, salsa and/or other desired toppings, or on top of a salad.
- Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 1 week. You can also freeze and reheat these.
More from New Jersey 101.5:
Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on
Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.
Leave a Comment