How to make the best pizza in the world — Seriously

The keys to really good pizza is the crust, the sauce and the cheese. I've had pizza in and around Naples and in Sicily, two of the best places in the world for pizza. People there know their pizza and a place doesn't stay open for long if it ain't good.

I've found the best tomatoes in the world and they come from Sardinia. I can make my own dough but you can also find some very good dough at your local pizza place in New Jersey or the frozen dough in you local supermarket is surprisingly amazing. The cheese....regular mozzarella, you can do better.

I've made this pizza for people from Italy and the look on their face was priceless. They all ask "Whatta you do, where you get these tomatoes from, what cheese you use?" I'll show you.

