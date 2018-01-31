Kevin Jonas’ stunning mansion in Montville is on the market

On the market. Off the market. Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame, can’t seem to decide!

His magnificent Montville mansion has been listed for sale on and off since November. And if he has been indecisive, who could blame him? It’s a LOT to walk away from! This 7000 square foot, Colonia Manor, with 5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms is a dream come true.

Inside, according to the listing, the home features "state-of-the-art amenities and attention to detail throughout," highlighted by a large glass-walled wine cellar off the formal dining room, a billiards room and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.

The second floor of the home, according to its listing, features a "magnificent master suite," which includes a fireplace, two walk-in-closets, a dressing room and a "luxurious master bath."

And if that’s not enough interns if amenities, it also boasts a full, finished basement that has a gym, custom-built play area, large recreational room and a full bathroom. The home sits on two acres of land, which includes a large saltwater pool and waterfall.

Since Jonas’ own company built the home according to his exact specifications, you can imagine how magnificent it is. It was first listed last spring, removed on November 30th, and it’s back on the Market! So grab it fast before he changes his mind!

