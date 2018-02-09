It’s National Pizza Day! — Watch as Dennis creates a Greek Pizza
A co-worker told me the other day about a "Greek" pizza he gets at a neighborhood pizzeria in Philadelphia. He says when they order it, he can't stop eating it til it's gone.
That's all I needed to hear. I love making pizza and I would make a Greek salad for my kids a few times a week. I love the different Mediterranean flavors in that salad, so I'll just remove an item or two that doesn't cook well or belong on a pizza and...let's do it! (video)
Ingredients:
- 1 frozen pizza dough
- 1 package of crumbled feta cheese
- 1 whole fresh tomato
- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives (slice in half long ways)
- 1/4 cups thinly sliced and diced red onion
- Fresh(ish) oregano
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
More from New Jersey 101.5:
Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.