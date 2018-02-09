It’s National Pizza Day! — Watch as Dennis creates a Greek Pizza

A co-worker told me the other day about a "Greek" pizza he gets at a neighborhood pizzeria in Philadelphia. He says when they order it, he can't stop eating it til it's gone.

That's all I needed to hear. I love making pizza and I would make a Greek salad for my kids a few times a week. I love the different Mediterranean flavors in that salad, so I'll just remove an item or two that doesn't cook well or belong on a pizza and...let's do it! (video)

Ingredients:

1 frozen pizza dough

1 package of crumbled feta cheese

1 whole fresh tomato

1/4 cup Kalamata olives (slice in half long ways)

1/4 cups thinly sliced and diced red onion

Fresh(ish) oregano

1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

