Did you catch the Super Moon over New Jersey last night?

Wednesday morning we experienced a "super moon," because it’s on usually close to the earth. It was also a blue moon because it was the second full moon of this calendar month. It also happened to be a blood moon or a red moon because of the lunar eclipse which also occurred today.

If you were fortunate enough to be up around 6:20 Wednesday morning you would’ve seen the images like these. This trifecta will not happen again for another 20 years. The shots were taken down the shore.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .