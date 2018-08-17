Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park on Saturday

Once again, "Sand, Surf, Sun and FUN" will be in full effect Saturday afternoon ...

Take this as a sign. (Craig Allen photo).

...in Asbury Park.

It's going to be another great afternoon to walk the boards. (Craig Allen photo).

As, I'm taking the radio show on the road for the third time this "summer season."

HI from the boardwalk studio! (NJ Prize Team photo).

Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team" at the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio, on the boardwalk, in Asbury Park, Saturday afternoon, starting at 3:00.

Stop by the sign. (Craig Allen photo).

We'll be located between 3rd and 4th Avenues...from 3 til 7.

Playing the HITS...and saying HELLO to you.

I see YOU. (Craig Allen photo).

Stop by and say HI...

Be a winner! (Craig Allen photo).

...play some games with the Prize Team...and win.

It's an "ocean" of umbrellas... (Craig Allen photo).

Join us on the Asbury Park Boardwalk Saturday afternoon...

With the Prize Team: Alex, "Promo Joe," and Tony. (NJ Prize Team photo).

...and make it an afternoon to remember...

Sand...surf...sun...and fun! Plus boats! (Craig Allen photo).

...with New Jersey 101.5.