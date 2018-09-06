Jersey actress scores role on TV show ‘Blue Bloods’

My friend Heather O'Scanlon just landed a role on the popular CBS show 'Blue Bloods'. What's great about Heather, beyond her screen talent and work ethic, is her grounded position to make her career a success from New Jersey.

She's been able to perform in numerous roles over the years and is on the board of the Garden State Film Festival. Her latest role will be on the fifth episode of the current Blue Bloods season. Don't worry, we'll tweet it so you don't miss it!

In the meantime, she's got multiple projects in the works at various stages of development. Her film"the Waiting Room" is nominated for the "Best Short Film" at the Northeast Film Festival taking place Friday at 5pm at Teaneck Cinemas, Tickets can be purchased HERE .

Then "Therapy Bro" will be screening at the Golden Door Festival in Jersey City on 9/22 at 1pm at the Loews Jersey Theater. Tickets can be purchased HERE .

It's great to see a true Jersey girl and a talented actress get to the next level. From all of us at New Jersey 101.5, Congratulations Heather! Only her husband Senator Declan O'Scanlon is more proud of Heather's accomplishments than our morning team!

