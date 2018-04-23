Jay Feely’s gun in prom pic brings out PC loonies

It's prom season and Former Giants and Jets kicker Jay Feely was trying to have some fun. His daughter was dressed up for prom with her date and Jay wanted a funny picture playing off the stereotype of the overly protective dad. He stood between them with a hand gun (aimed at the ground) and captioned it with wishes for a great prom. His daughter is seen rolling her eyes at the dad joke.

The picture went up on social media and people went apoplectic with meltdowns coast to coast. How dare he take such a picture in the wake of high school shootings was the backlash sentiment. Here are just a few examples.

Feely felt compelled to explain himself, which is a shame but that's the age in which we live. He sent out this followup tweet explaining it was a gag and that the gun posed no harm to anyone.

Will this explanation matter to the political correctness lunatics? You can bet not. It's a gun and he shared a picture of it therefore it's bad and he's bad. Give me a break America. It's amazing the people who preach tolerance and inclusion are so intolerant and want to exclude anyone who doesn't agree with them. If you're bothered by it, I get it; you are feeling it is in poor taste or guns scare you in general. He feels otherwise. Let the man and his family be. Look the other way. You don't HAVE to look at his social media, do you? If you're not a fan, that's fine. You don't have to be. But what you should try to do is move on and realize not everyone is required to agree with you. Thank goodness not everyone does. Here's a sampling of some of the positive tweets Feely received.

