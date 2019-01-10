Here’s the petition to say NO to driver licenses for illegals

Thank God someone in Trenton has some common sense. As New Jersey pushes ever closer towards allowing illegal immigrants to obtain driver licenses, one lawmaker is standing up to say stop. State Sen. Chris Connors of Ocean has started an online petition to throw cold water on this terrible idea.

"We already have enacted...in-state tuition assistance for immigrants who are here illegally, and we also now have over $2 million that have been budgeted to assist illegal aliens with deportation issues, as well as the notion of a sanctuary state."

In other words, enough already!

If you'd like to sign the petition, click here . I've already done it, and whenever this issue has come up on our show it seems the vast majority of you are opposed. This is your chance to let your voice be heard!

Connors finds the plan to give license to illegals bad enough, but one part that really galls him is the lesser proof of identification than the cumbersome 6 point ID system required for actual citizens.

"We’re going to ring the dinner bell for any illegal immigrant coming into New Jersey because we’re going to provide benefits far above any other state in the nation," says Sen. Connors. “When New Jersey enforces its regulations, codes and laws against businesses and homeowners, but yet on the other side of the coin will completely ignore that somebody broke the law to come into the country and give them these benefits, I think it’s an outrage.”

