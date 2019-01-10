As legislative efforts move forward to allow immigrants in the country illegally to get driver's licenses in New Jersey , an online petition campaign is being mounted to oppose the plan.

State Sen. Chris Connors, R-Ocean, is one of the petition founders.

He said many people are against the license handout idea, especially because “we already have enacted in New Jersey in-state tuition assistance for immigrants who are here illegally, and we also now have over $2 million that have been budgeted to assist illegal aliens with deportation issues, as well as the notion of a sanctuary state.”

He said this ongoing effort to hand out driver’s licenses to law breakers who won’t have to prove they are who they say they are is nothing short of insane.

“We’re going to ring the dinner bell for any illegal immigrant coming into New Jersey because we’re going to provide benefits far above any other state in the nation," he said.

“When New Jersey enforces its regulations, codes and laws against businesses and homeowners, but yet on the other side of the coin will completely ignore that somebody broke the law to come into the country and give them these benefits, I think it’s an outrage.”

Connors said it’s hard to comprehend that we would be providing these benefits to illegal aliens “without any of the obligations of citizenship that come. They don’t register for the draft, there’s no obligation to jury duty, taxes, and yet law abiding citizens must comply with all of those.”

Legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, and state Sen. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, calls for allowing residents to get either a Real ID driver’s license that will permit individuals to board an airliner or enter a federal building, or what is being termed a “standard” license that would not require the "six points" of identifying documents. Undocumented immigrants would be able to obtain the standard license that could not be used for identification purposes other than driving.

Supporters say providing these licenses would allow people who are driving anyway to obtain insurance.

A recent poll found that registered and likely New Jersey voters support giving driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants 54 to 29 percent.

