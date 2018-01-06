Contact Us
Finally, some cell phone honesty!

By Craig Allen January 6, 2018 3:12 PM
Really? Thanks for the warning! (Craig Allen photo).
Really? Thanks for the warning! (Craig Allen photo).

It used to be, that my cell phone would only ring when it was someone that I want to, or need to, hear from.

I guard my cell number…very few people have it (and are in my contact list).

Sure, I still have my landline…it’s part of my cable package. So, it’s almost free….

But:

I turned the landline ringer off about 2 years ago…as that phone number had become a (constant) favorite of scam artists, and politicians. Basically, the same thing, right?

Sadly, the “do not call” list…is no longer a deterrent!

Now:

The number of scam calls has increased (greatly) on my cell phone (as it probably has on your cell, too).

This is an…annoyance.

If I don’t recognize the number, I let it go to voicemail.

Inevitably, it’s: “I’ve been trying to reach you about your utility bill…your student loans…” and on and on. Just FYI scammers: I already have solar…and I paid off my loans years ago. And, no (sadly), I don’t have any kids. No new student loans, or rate relief, is  necessary.

Hold on…(literally)…

My phone is ringing again!

Suddenly, where a contact name would come up, or a number, my screen reads:

I'll trust the warning (Craig Allen photo).
I'll trust the warning (Craig Allen photo).

I let it go to voicemail, and go on with my life.

Thanks!

But what is this? Is it…real? Is it Official? Is it reliable?

Or, is it a scam of its own?

A quick internet search says that my provider has begun doing this as a service to its subscribers.

The “scam” designation automatically replaces the phone number on the screen, if that number is known to be, or suspected to be, a scammer.

BRAVO!

Might I suggest that ALL New Jersey cell service providers take a page out of my provider’s new playbook…it would give all of New Jersey something to smile about!

Honesty.

FINALLY!

