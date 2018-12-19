Eric Scott’s Holiday Hot Buttered Rum

Those of you who follow me on Instagram , know I love to cook. I have recently expanded my kitchen experimentation to cocktails. A roasted peach Manhattan and a Candy Corn Martini were some recent creations. Credit for this recipe, though, goes to my dad. We often enjoyed his hot buttered rum for holiday parties. The smell of the cinnamon takes me back to days surrounded by the laughter of family and friends. I hope you will give it a try!

The batter for this cocktail contains no alcohol, and is delicious by itself. If you have kids who are Harry Potter fans, its similar to Butter Beer.

For the Rum, you can use a dark spiced rum, but I prefer a white rum because it does not compete with the flavors of the spiced cider.

Ingredients:

1 pound of butter

6 cups of apple cider

Nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, star anise

Preparation:

Melt four sticks of unsalted butter over low-medium heat. When the butter has stopped bubbling, pour in six cups of apple cider. Add a teaspoon of ground nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise. Heat, but do NOT bring to a boil.

Pour 1 1/2 ounces of rum into a mug then ladle in the batter.

Top with whipped cream and dust with cinnamon or a cinnamon stick for garnish.

(As with all my cocktail recipes, please drink responsibly, and NEVER drink and drive.)

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a monthly Town Hall series.

