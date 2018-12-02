Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights Competition
It's on.
Every year, everyone in my neighborhood looks forward to the "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" that lights up our Jersey winter nights.
"FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" share their holiday spirit in a most public way.
FedEx Pat puts up all his lights at once...
...and that's it.
Once Cornershow Bob gets started, he adds to his display, right up to Christmas Day.
Unfortunately, the other day, while walking the dogs, Cornershow Bob took...a spill. His right hand is badly sprained.
"Cornershow Ginni" says: "With Bobby out of commission, it’s going to be minimum effort with maximum glory. I’m doing my best!!!"
About the "show," she continues: "Not as much as we usually do."
"We have a little more to do."
YES, the "friendly competition" continues.
We benefit...as does PSE&G.