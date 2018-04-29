Craig Allen’s Neighborhood Tractor Race is coming!

IMAGINE: Lawn Tractors..."speeding" through normally quiet residential streets...

Water balloons flying...from both the race "track," and from the sidelines!

Such a courteous neighborhood! (Craig Allen photo).

Spectators cheering on their favorite racer...

No racers finish...dry. (Craig Allen photo).

...or SOAKING them!

Tractor racing is FUN for ALL ages! (Craig Allen photo).

THIS is the social event of the year in my neighborhood!

The story behind the race... (Craig Allen photo archives).

Accepting the Race Trophy a few years ago! (Craig Allen photo archives).

After years of finishing near the back of the pack, I WON the race...

The ever-growing trophy. Each winner adds something to represent their year! (Craig Allen photo).

...and the coveted trophy...was it REALLY?!! OMG!! 7 years ago. It seems like yesterday!!

Neck-in-neck... (Craig Allen photo archives).

A year after the BIG WIN, as you can see above, it was close...not for first...but for last!

My nephew Ethan, and niece Emily, had a great time racing with me...

Ethan & Emily...ready for all the fun of the 2013 race! (Craig Allen photo).

...a few years back.

Steve is ready to party! (Craig Allen photo).

The 2018 edition is coming up fast...one month from NOW!

The 2016 flier... (Craig Allen photo archives).

As in previous years, the 2018 pre-race party will start Memorial Weekend Sunday (May 27th) at 2:00pm.

Thumbs up! Ready to RACE! (Craig Allen photo).

The race is set for around 5:30...start your engines...and let the water balloons fly!

The race is ON! (Craig Allen photo archives).

What will the 2018 Race bring?

If a racer thinks he or she will stay dry...think again! (Craig Allen photo archives).

Who knows...I have no plan to win...once is good! Really!

"Fighting" for position, going into a turn... (Craig Allen photo).

I'm just looking for some lawn tractor-based fun...and that is GUARANTEED!

Thumbs UP near the finish line. (Craig Allen photo archives).

I'll have 2018 race pictures and results Memorial Day, here at nj1015.com!