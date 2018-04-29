Craig Allen’s Neighborhood Tractor Race is coming!
IMAGINE: Lawn Tractors..."speeding" through normally quiet residential streets...
Water balloons flying...from both the race "track," and from the sidelines!
Spectators cheering on their favorite racer...
...or SOAKING them!
THIS is the social event of the year in my neighborhood!
After years of finishing near the back of the pack, I WON the race...
...and the coveted trophy...was it REALLY?!! OMG!! 7 years ago. It seems like yesterday!!
A year after the BIG WIN, as you can see above, it was close...not for first...but for last!
My nephew Ethan, and niece Emily, had a great time racing with me...
...a few years back.
The 2018 edition is coming up fast...one month from NOW!
As in previous years, the 2018 pre-race party will start Memorial Weekend Sunday (May 27th) at 2:00pm.
The race is set for around 5:30...start your engines...and let the water balloons fly!
What will the 2018 Race bring?
Who knows...I have no plan to win...once is good! Really!
I'm just looking for some lawn tractor-based fun...and that is GUARANTEED!
I'll have 2018 race pictures and results Memorial Day, here at nj1015.com!