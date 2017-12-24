Craig Allen recommends a Tom & Jerry for Christmas!
If you are over 21, that is!
I’m always game for trying something new…and while I was visiting my friends Rick and Suzee in Northern Wisconsin, he says to me: “We’re gonna make some Tom & Jerry’s for game time!”
Of course, I responded: “Huh?”
The “Tom & Jerry” is a classic mid western holiday (aka: Christmas) warm cocktail!
It’s kind of related to egg nog…and, it’s easy to make!
Everyone (or so it seems) puts their own spin on it….here’s Rick’s version from his youth!
Make sure the water is good and HOT! (it’s going to need to melt the “mix”).
Run to your liquor cabinet!
And, you’ll need the mix…
…made primarily of powdered sugar, eggs, corn syrup, water…and…what I would call stabilizing agents.
The container lives in your freezer, and the “mix” or “batter” is the consistency of soft serve ice cream.
And, yes, I found “Tom & Jerry Mix” on Amazon…so, don’t worry if you’re not headed to a Northern Wisconsin supermarket anytime soon…but, its a bit more “spendy” online.
Here we go!
Put a heaping tablespoon of the frozen mix into a coffee mug!
Fill the coffee mug with HOT water.
STIR…and then stir some more!!
As Rick says, the hardest part of making this holiday “cup o’ cheer” is…getting the mix to melt completely!
Remember the “adult” parts?
ADD:
1 ounce (shot) of brandy (not by “Looking Glass”).
And:
1 ounce (shot) of rum!
(Carefully) shake a little cinnamon and nutmeg over all…
…and ENJOY!
As you can see, we enjoyed our “Tom & Jerry’s” with my “Big Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie!”
After all, that is what Santa would do!
If you want to make the cookie (of course you do), click here for my recipe, as I shared previously at nj1015.com!
CHEERS!
