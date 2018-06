It's a beautiful afternoon in Asbury Park...

Nice! (Craig Allen photo).

...where are you?

Having fun with the NJ Prize Team! (NJ Prize Team photo).

You should join us at the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio!

Talking with Elizabeth Williams-Riley from American Conference on Diversity. (NJ Prize Team photo).

We're broadcasting until 7:00 tonight.

Join me, Craig Allen, and the Jersey Prize Team!

My view...I should see you here! (Craig Allen photo).