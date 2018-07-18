Cargo shorts and carrot cake are acceptable at a wedding…right?

I understand if you're broken-hearted: Bill Spadea is off for two solid weeks and you're going through withdrawal.

Well I've got some good news and some better news for you.

The good news is that I've checked in with Bill in his secret, underground bunker deep below Helsinki and he's doing great. A team of twelve specially-trained Buddhist monks are massaging his throat round-the-clock and when he comes back he'll be well-rested and Spadea-er than ever.

The better news is that while Bill is absent from the radio, you can still hear him on new episodes of the Speaking Millennial podcast. So if you're looking for that Spadea fix, all you have to do is click above.

And I'll tell you, this is a great episode. Jessica Nutt and Kristen Accardi talk their weddings, celebrity divorce attorney Matt Rooney talks his recent honeymoon, and my wife, Kristina Black discusses the many, many trials and tribulations of being married to (ew) me.

It's hilarious, it's revealing, and best of all it's free and easy to download right now.

So subscribe, rate, and review us on iTunes so you can be fully prepared for Part TWO of the wedding podcast, dropping next week, and for all the warm, gooey, goodness we have planned for you the rest of the summer.

As always, thanks for listening!

