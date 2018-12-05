Christmas songs politically incorrect as ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’

With some radio stations banning the controversial "Baby it's Cold Outside" due to what some may think are, "pushing the lines," there may be more songs deleted from the playlist as this wave of political correctness overtakes the masses. Here's a list I received from a great listener, Jeff Winik, which is downright scary, yet not beyond the realm of possibility.

1. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus: subjecting minors to softcore porn

2. The Christmas Song: Open fire? Pollution. Folks dressed up like Eskimos? Cultural appropriation

3. Holly Jolly Christmas: Kiss her once for me? Unwanted advances

4. White Christmas? Racist

5. Santa Claus is Coming to Town: Sees you when you’re sleeping? Knows when you’re awake? Peeping Tom stalker

6. Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Everyone telling you be of good cheer? Forced to hide depression

7. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Bullying

8. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Forced gender-specific gifts: dolls for Janice and Jen and boots and pistols (GUNS!) for Barney and Ben

9. Santa Baby: Gold digger, blackmail

10. Frosty the Snowman: Sexist; not a snow woman

11. Do You Hear What I Hear: blatant disregard for the hearing impaired

12. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Make the yuletide GAY? Wow, just wow

13. Jingle Bell Rock: Giddy up jingle horse, pick up your feet: animal abuse

14. Mistletoe and Holly: Overeating, folks stealing a kiss or two? How did this song ever see the light of day?

15. Winter Wonderland: Parson Brown demanding they get married…forced partnership

Oh the humanity!!! I can't believe we've been subjected to this type of music every holiday. I can't believe it raises music station ratings and attracts people to stores and malls across the country. You don't suppose people like it do you? If only they knew how they were suppose to feel. Luckily we've got the PC police to help us figure it out.

