It seems like every time Artie Lange comes in the studio and the conversation gets interesting, we have to break for traffic and weather which is what we do every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5. So when he came in last week to update us on his rehab I figured, why not make him read it?

Lange was reading temperatures after the meteorologist forecasts and they were hysterical. In fact Artie got so into it, that he started working the temps into our other conversation and the fans loved it. If this comedy comeback doesn't work out Artie, there will always be a place for you every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5.

See Artie Lange New Year's Eve at the Cherry Hill Crowne Plaza .

