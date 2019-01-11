Security camera images show one person appears to have held up two Morris County businesses at gunpoint within 90 minutes of each other early Thursday morning.

An armed suspect wearing a grey hoodie and black, checked pants entered an Exxon gas station on Route 10 in East Hanover around 12:10 a.m. and demanded cash from the attendant, according to Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp. The attendant dropped the cash on the floor, which the suspect picked up and ran off with on foot.

A similarly dressed man around 1:36 a.m. showed a handgun and demanded cash from the cashier at the 7-Eleven store on South Salem Street, also Route 10, in Randolph. The suspect left this store on foot as well.

The stores are about 11 miles apart.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a black male in his early 20s with a thin build wearing a ski mask and black gloves.

Knapp asked anyone with information about these incidents to call any of the departments involved with the investigation, including East Hanover police at 973-887-0432, Randolph police at 973-989-7000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

