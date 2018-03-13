A suspicious location share on the Speaking Millennial Podcast

Even though I thought it was Wednesday...it's not. Still Tuesday. But plenty of time for you to subscribe for free to my podcast with Jay Black and Jessica Nutt ! You don't want to miss an episode. Check out the podcast page HERE and click "Subscribe". Every Wednesday, when a new episode drops, you'll get it first on your phone! It's that easy. We've had everybody from Kevin Nealon to Brad Garrett to "Big Paulie" Sorvino as guests.

If you love my show and you need a good laugh, make sure you join me, Jessica, Jay, Eric Potts and Steve Trevelise at the Brook Arts Centre in Bound Brook on Saturday March 24th at 8pm. It's our podcast's first anniversary comedy show! Get your tickets HERE !

Written by: Jay Black

This week's episode is like "Serial" except instead of a suspicious murder, have a suspicious location share (and a wonderful guest with Barstool Sports's Francis Ellis).

During this week's episode, it was revealed that Francis "accidentally" shared his location with Jessica Nutt during the text exchange setting up his interview.

Jessica and I both figured this was some sort of flirting attempt (hey, look, here's an attractive, successful, single dude, and he's *close by* -- YOU DO THIS MATH!), but Francis, with Bill's backing, said that it was just an accident.

At first, I just figured this was Bill and Francis having "attractive person" solidarity with each other, but after the episode, my wife showed me how easy it is to accidentally share your location and told me that she's done it with her sister several times.

So it's plausible that the location share was accidental, but do YOU buy it? Listen to the episode and post your location sharing theory below!

And you should listen besides that, anyway. Francis Ellis is a hilarious comedian and podcaster and has an inside seat on one of the internet's fastest growing media empires: Barstool Sports. He's a fascinating guest and you won't want to miss it!

Speaking of never missing an episode of Speaking Millennial, be sure you subscribe, rate, and review us on iTunes so that each week's episode can be delivered to you automatically!

As always, thanks for listening!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea .

More from New Jersey 101.5: