2018 New Jersey election results — Good night for Democrats
Democrats saw important victories throughout New Jersey Tuesday night as unofficial election results came in from critical races.
The following were among the state's most important races:
• Incumbent Democrat Bob Menendez held onto his seat, despite a well-financed and fierce challenge from Republican Bob Hugin, and despite a corruption trial and ethics violations that earned him an admonishment from the Senate itself.
• New Jersey appears to have supported a ballot measure to allocate $500 million for school construction projects — though it's unclear which districts will get the projects.
• New Jersey Democrats flipped at least three House seats, taking at least 10 in all. As of late Tuesday night, only Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur's challenge from Democrat Andy Kim was too close to call. Notably, Democrats flipped the 2nd District, where Jeff Van Drew took a win over Republican Seth Grossman, who'd been disowned by leadership in his own party for a history of racially charged statements. Mikie Sherrill took the 11th District — meaning for the first time since 1985, North Jersey's 11th Congressional District will be represented by a Democrat.
• New Jersey saw huge participation in by-mail voting, prompted by a Gov. Phil Murphy-signed law that automatically classified residents as vote-by-mail voters if they'd done so in the past few years. Of the roughly 572,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters, nearly 383,000 had been returned as of the start of Election Day, according to the state Division of Elections. And about 70,000 more were returned by Democrats than GOPers.
The following are unofficial results collected by New Jersey 101.5 on Election Night. They don't yet include provisional or all mail-in ballots, which may be received as late as Thursday. They also aren't yet certified results, and a small handful of districts had yet to report by late evening:
U.S. Senate
|County
|Menendez*
|Hugin
|Others
|Atlantic
|37,401
|40,280
|3,065
|Bergen
|164,037
|130,558
|8,336
|Burlington
|82,682
|68,793
|5,066
|Camden
|83,738
|45,773
|4,610
|Cape May
|14,335
|24,509
|1,278
|Cumberland
|16,538
|16,825
|1,228
|Essex
|156,805
|43,599
|4,665
|Gloucester
|51,004
|54,836
|4,176
|Hudson
|118,478
|32,603
|4,091
|Hunterdon
|23,150
|34,471
|2,033
|Mercer
|67,949
|35,445
|4,036
|Middlesex
|121,466
|82,276
|6,395
|Monmouth
|107,207
|135,619
|7,983
|Morris
|79,790
|101,683
|5,679
|Ocean
|74,268
|139,524
|6,608
|Passaic
|74,528
|51,381
|3,913
|Salem
|8,919
|13,530
|1,074
|Somerset
|58,492
|52,622
|3,705
|Sussex
|19,949
|37,472
|2,880
|Union
|101,631
|52,932
|4,258
|Warren
|13,281
|22,468
|1,755
|TOTAL
|1,475,648
|1,217,199
|86,834
|Percentage
|53.09%
|43.79%
|3.12%
Percentage of precincts reporting: 59%
2nd Congressional District
DEMOCRATIC: Jeff Van Drew — 118,924
REPUBLICAN: Seth Grossman — 104,803
Percentage of precincts reporting: 98%
3rd Congressional District
REPUBLICAN: U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur — 125,617
DEMOCRATIC: Andy Kim — 126,012
CONSTITUTION: Lawrence Berlinski — 3,259
Percentage of precincts reporting: ?
4th Congressional District
REPUBLICAN: U.S. Rep. Chris Smith — 105,434
DEMOCRATIC: Joshua Welle — 90,576
LIBERTARIAN: Michael Rufo — 900
Brian J. Reynolds — 668
Edward C. Stackhouse Jr. — 768
Felicia Stoler — 635
Allen Yusofov — 212
Percentage of precincts reporting: 68%
7th Congressional District
REPUBLICAN: U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance — 129,284
DEMOCRATIC: Tom Malinowski — 132,850
GREEN: Diane Moxley — 1,734
Gregg Mele — 1,673
Percentage of precincts reporting: ?
11th Congressional District
DEMOCRATIC: Mikie Sherrill — 132,294
REPUBLICAN: Jay Webber — 101,097
LIBERTARIAN: Ryan Martinez — 891
Robert F. Crook — 1,472
Percentage of precincts reporting: ?