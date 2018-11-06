For the first time since 1985, North Jersey's 11th Congressional District will be represented by a Democrat.

Mikie Sherrill defeated Assembyman Jay Webber. With much of the district's precincts reporting, Sherrill had 56 percent of the vote.

Sherrill's win is a pick-up for Democrats, who are seeking to take back the House from Republican control.

Sherrill is a Navy veteran and a former federal prosecutor.

The district had been represented by U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who was first elected in 1995.

The 11th District comprises Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Sherrill won majorities in Essex, Morris and Passaic. Numbers for Sussex were not available Tuesday night.

