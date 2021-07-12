YouTube censored this NJ Senate hearing video about kids (Opinion)

Can't make it up.

The New Jersey Senate held a hearing to discuss masking school kids and YouTube didn't like it. The cowardly Democratic majority in Trenton showed their disdain for NJ families by staying away from the official event.

Yet another example of corrupt politicians looking only to serve their own personal interests and not the interests of the people who elected them.

The conclusions from the testimony from scientists and medical experts testified that there is a danger to masking children. I've been saying it and writing about this issue for more than a year now. The masking of children is both irrelevant to keeping them "protected" from viruses and dangerous to their health.

This fact is backed up by doctors and scientists.

Of course, when facts get in the way of a political narrative the elite powers act. In this case taking down factual, scientific testimony which contradicts the government and medical establishment narrative.

Fortunately we still have a sliver of free speech left on platforms like this one, so you can see the testimony here on my new "Rumble" channel.

You can also listen to my conversation with Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, who joined me on the air Monday morning to discuss this clear suppression of facts which potentially endangers NJ kids.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

