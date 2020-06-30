You’re allowed to visit hospital patients — NJ’s new rules

The state Department of Health on Tuesday issued guidelines that will allow hospital visits to resume.

New Jersey hospitals suspended visits during the approach of the coronavirus pandemic in March, tightening up restrictions already in place during the flu season. An executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy allowed a spouse, partner, sibling or another person to accompany a woman during birth. An executive order issued by Murphy on Monday also allowed doulas to be in the delivery room.

