A listener to the Dennis and Judi show sent us an e-mail on Monday and told us to type in ANY number followed by the phrase "new COVID-19 cases."

Each time I did I got a news story with THAT number of COVID cases. Does that seem weird to you? It could be that it's all the media has been writing about and reporting on. We've done a ton of stories and posts on this website about it, so it could be real.

Let's try it right now. I'm writing this at 8:45 p.m. on Monday. I'll do this as I'm writing this post. I will go to another window and type in 332 and we'll see what happens.

Bingo!

OK, let's try 827. We hit again.

How about 1,242?

So you can do this all night presumably and come up with a story for just about any number. I've been doing it all evening and haven't had to go more that three stories deep to find a hit.

I know the explanations will be "Well, there are so many stories and so many cases ... and their algorithm just finds the appropriate stories for you search."

I did a quick search for "is hydroxychloroquine an effective treatment for COVID-19?" Nothing positive to find here.

Let's get back to our fun google numbers game. Let's do 1,621.

Boy, if picking lottery numbers was this easy, we'd be rich. Or if the media and some government officials didn't trash the economy, we'd be doing OK, like we were way back in February.

