Spaghetti and meatballs. Lasagna. Manicotti. Stuffed shells. Ravioli.

There’s nothing more comforting on a cool autumn evening or a cold winter night than a piping hot bowl of pasta smothered in an array of homemade sauces from marinara to Bolognese to alfredo.

What is your favorite pasta creation? If you don’t want to cook it, or if you weren’t blessed with the Rachael Ray genes to do so, where can you get the tastiest pasta dish in the state?

Well, Yelp put out a list of the most popular pasta dishes and where to get them in each state, according to Yelp Elites, and published by Boozy Burbs.

According to their methodology, Yelp Elites identified businesses in the pasta category. They ranked each spot based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by “Yelp Elite Squad” members for each business.

So what is the best pasta dish in New Jersey and where can you get it?

According to Yelp Elites, you’ll find it in North Jersey, in Morris County.

13 First Ave., Denville

New Jersey’s pick was the Pappardelle Bolognese dish at The Pasta Shop.

This small, BYOB restaurant only has 24 seats. There are no reservations needed.

Seating is first-come, first-served. The place features hand-made pastas, and wood-fired Italian American classics.

The Pappardelle Bolognese for $16 is the dish that caught Yelp’s eyes and tastebuds. It’s made with beef and pork ragu, and pecorino. The restaurant works with purveyors and farmers to supply them with their ingredients.

Other pasta dishes on the menu at The Pasta Shop include Rigatoni Alla Vodka, Spaghetti Carbonara, Spicy Argentinian Red Shrimp with black linguine, Linguine and Clams, and Ziti Norcina with homemade sausage.

Feel free to bring your own beer, wine, and spirits to The Pasta Shop. But if you do forget, they do sell some local wine from Old York Cellars in Ringoes.

In neighboring New York, Yelp Elites chose the Pasta Cacciatore dish at Don Angie on Greenwich Avenue in Manhattan. It’s Mezcal-braised chicken, Nduja (a spicy spreadable pork sausage), and Sicilian olives ($29).

In Pennsylvania, the dish of choice is Cacio e Pepe Rigatoni at DiAnoia’s Eatery on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh. It’s house-made pasta, with pecorino romano, parmigiano-reggiano, and black pepper.

For a complete list of what pasta dishes won the hearts of Yelp Elites and what restaurants they are served at, visit here.

