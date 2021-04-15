Woman with blood clots after getting J&J vaccine was hospitalized in NJ

One of six women who developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was hospitalized in New Jersey.

J&J officials detailed the cases of three patients who suffered life threatening blood clots after receiving the single-dose COVID-19 vaccination. That included a 26-year-old gym instructor described as "overweight, but active." They did not detail any other underlying health conditions.

As the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices opened a hearing on the possible link between blood clots and the J&J vaccine, a possible 7th case was added.

All of the women were white and between the ages of 18 and 48.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed the woman from Pennsylvania was treated at a New Jersey hospital. NBC10 Philadelphia is reporting she is the only one of the women treated for this life-threatening clotting condition who has been released from the hospital. One woman died and another remains in critical condition.

Word of the clotting issue triggered a pause on administering the J&J vaccine that was once hailed as a "game changer" by Gov. Phil Murphy. However, the New Brunswick based pharmaceutical giant has suffered several manufacturing problems that has severely limited its use.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday that more than 47,000 women in New Jersey had received the J&J drug, and none of them had reported any severe side effects.

State health officials and members of the CDC Advisory Committee offered assurances vaccination efforts are safe. They noted neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines have been linked to similar blood clot issues.

Moderna is expected to apply to the FDA soon for full approval of its vaccine, citing six months of trial data showing it is safe and better than 90% effective. All vaccines currently being administered in the United States were given emergency approval only.

Even though J&J makes up a very small percentage of vaccine doses being delivered to New Jersey is small, state health officials are scrambling to cover those appointments with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Murphy said Wednesday that despite this setback, he still expects New Jersey to have 70% of the state's adult population fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July. Based on current metrics posted on the state's COVID dashboard, New Jersey should surpass that 70% mark (4.7 million), by mid-May and could have as many as 5.5 million fully vaccinated by Memorial Day.

COVID relief for NJ municipalities: How much is your town getting? The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden awards $10.2 billion to New Jersey. Here is a a county-by-county and town-by-town breakdown.