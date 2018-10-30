Woman gets run over by a car and then walks home to call 911

ENGLEWOOD — A woman was lucky enough to walk home after a man she did not know appeared to intentionally hit her with his car.

The incident happened on the night of Oct. 17 when the 18-year-old was walking on East Englewood Avenue near Grand Avenue. A car can be seen on surveillance video veering across the street and hitting her before fleeing the scene. The girl can be seen going over the hood of the car and landing on her back before getting back on her feet.

After the car drove away, the girl was able to walk the rest of the way home before calling police. She was later taken to a local hospital where she was treated for back and leg injuries.

At the scene of the incident, police found "several small parts of the vehicle's front end," and also recovered accident footage from a security system. The evidence pointed to a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord, which police were able to track to nearby Leonia.

Jonathan Hintze via Facebook

The owner of the car was identified as 30-year-old Leonia resident Jonathan Hintze, who was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and knowingly leaving an accident scene.

After his arrest, he was taken to the Bergen County Jail. He was scheduled for an initial detention hearing on Monday, and jail records showed he was still in custody Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing as police are working to determine a motive for the incident, and "more charges are expected," police said. The Englewood Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 201-568-4875.

More From New Jersey 101.5