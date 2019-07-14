Woman bites cop after speeding through Shore traffic, police say

A Pennsylvania woman bit a state park police officer on the leg after driving twice the speed limit on Island Beach State Park and weaving through weekend Shore traffic, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Jessica Hayes, 30, of Bensalem was charged with driving under the influence, eluding, three counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law and additional motor vehicle violations.

A State Park Police officer said he saw Hayes on Saturday morning, driving a blue Hyundai vehicle 70 mph through the 35 mph zone of the popular beach in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said.

She ignored the officer's order to pull over and weaved in and out of traffic at 60 mph, headed north on Central Ave. into neighboring Seaside Park.

Hayes stopped at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Northeast Central Ave. and Seaside Park police were called by employees who reported a "suspicious female."

As two local officers arrived, so did the State Park Police Sergeant who had seen Hayes speeding out of Island Beach State Park.

Billhimer said Hayes showed signs of intoxication and was given a sobriety test. When police tried to arrest her, Hayes resisted and assaulted all three officers.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being held in the Ocean County Jail.

The local officers and State Park Police Sergeant were expected to be ok, Billhimer said.

