With NJ desperate for medical help, hospital wants volunteers for layoffs

Just as the state is ramping up efforts to get more medical workers ready to face what it says will be an onslaught of novel coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, a Somers Point hospital is asking employees to volunteer for layoffs.

“Perhaps, prior to COVID-19, you have thought about leaving the organization, for one reason or another, in the next few months?" Shore Medical Center said in a letter published by NBC Philadelphia. "If you are interested in volunteering for layoff, we may be able to meet that need dependent on department operations.”

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

It told employees the hospital had invested "significant resources" in equipment to protect its staff members who were treating COVID-19 patients, and had suffered a "dramatic decrease in revenues" after cancelling elective surgeries, NBC reported.

A spokesperson for the hospital told NBC the layoffs were "strictly voluntary," and that not everyone who volunteered to accept a layoff would be accepted.

The letter says it's directed to all hospital employees. It doesn't say which sorts of workers will be considered.

News of the volunteer layoffs comes on the same day that Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials said that because of the impact of social distancing — prompted by and enforced through shutting down most retail business and requiring any workers who can to work from home — as well as ramped-up hospital capacity, the state should have enough beds to see a coming surge of COVID-19 patients through.

But he and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said New Jersey will struggle much more to have enough medical personnel to go around. New Jersey is recruiting volunteers. Rutgers is sending its medical students out into the field early to help. And the state has eased licencing rules to let medical professionals from other states operate here.

“As of right now we have had 3,611 individuals respond to this call (for volunteers)," Murphy said at a press conference Monday. He's urging anyone else with medical experience to sign up as well.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

NJ liquor distillery makes hand sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak