Win family passes to American Dream’s Nickelodeon Universe

New Jersey 101.5 is giving you free family fun in an action-packed universe!

You can win free family passes to American Dream's Nickelodeon Universe theme park.

Starting this week, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. every weekday for the secret code word. Enter it on our app in the spaces below to win a free four-pack of all-access passes for an amazing day of unlimited rides. We have three winners every weekday!

Thanks to our sponsor: American Dream Nickelodeon Universe.

Enter code words below on the app. Good luck!